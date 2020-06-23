Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Kelly Cries Hearing Black Lives Matter Protester's Powerful Story Behind Viral Photo

CLIP06/23/20
Also available on the nbc app

In her first "Behind the Photo" segment, Kelly Clarkson speaks with Samantha Francine, a woman whose life changed forever after she attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Montana. At the peaceful protest, Samantha was confronted by an angry man who shouted obscenities at her. Samantha's moment of courage and restraint was captured in a powerful photo that has been shared countless times. Samantha tells Kelly the piece of advice that her father gave her that stuck with her in that moment, and Kelly is blown away.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime
S1 E06 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.