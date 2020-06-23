Also available on the nbc app

In her first "Behind the Photo" segment, Kelly Clarkson speaks with Samantha Francine, a woman whose life changed forever after she attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Montana. At the peaceful protest, Samantha was confronted by an angry man who shouted obscenities at her. Samantha's moment of courage and restraint was captured in a powerful photo that has been shared countless times. Samantha tells Kelly the piece of advice that her father gave her that stuck with her in that moment, and Kelly is blown away.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson