"Here Today" star Billy Crystal is celebrating 51 years of marriage to his wife, Janice. When Kelly asks Billy’s advice on how to stay happily married for that many years, he jokingly says, "Have a girlfriend." In all seriousness, though, Billy admits that "discovering new things about each other" is the key to a healthy relationship. Tune in for more with Billy Crystal.

