The Kelly Clarkson Show
Kelly & Comcast RISE Surprise Black Business Owners With Life-Changing Gifts

The Kelly Clarkson Show's #BeTheDifference campaign is dedicated to amplifying voices within the Black community, so to continue this mission, Kelly has teamed up with Comcast RISE. This initiative strengthens and empowers Black-owned small businesses with grants, equipment, marketing, and tech resources. Kelly invites all the finalists to the show to share their stories, but what they don't know is that they have all been accepted into the Comcast RISE program! If you know of a small business that could benefit from this grant, check out comcastrise.com for more information.

