Kelly Clarkson's Music Director Jason Halbert Helps Independent Nashville Writer Get Published

CLIP10/19/22

Kelly's Music Director Jason Halbert introduces Kelly to independent Nashville author Liz Parker, who he helped break into publishing with her third book "In The Shadow Garden." Liz dials-in and dishes on her new book about a group of empathetic witches helping people heal from their past trauma through magical gardening. Liz also shares the exciting news that the book is getting optioned to become a potential film or series! Pilot Pen gives one lucky audience member $1,000! Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

