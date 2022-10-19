Kelly's Music Director Jason Halbert introduces Kelly to independent Nashville author Liz Parker, who he helped break into publishing with her third book "In The Shadow Garden." Liz dials-in and dishes on her new book about a group of empathetic witches helping people heal from their past trauma through magical gardening. Liz also shares the exciting news that the book is getting optioned to become a potential film or series! Pilot Pen gives one lucky audience member $1,000! Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

NR Talk and Interview Daytime Web Exclusive