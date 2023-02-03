Main Content

Kelly Clarkson Tries Viral TikTok Spaghetti From KSU's Pasta Boys

"The Pasta Boys" is a group of students at Kansas State University going viral on TikTok for selling hundreds of plates of pasta out of their kitchen window every Sunday. "Pasta Boys" Santino, Quinn, Kenedi and Tyler dial-in and explain how they support their operation, and share their hopes of upgrading to a food truck. Kelly also tries their famous pasta! Pilot Pen gives the students a $1,000 "tip" for their viral business. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

