Kelly truly wants to become a good cook, but no matter how hard she tries in the kitchen, things always tend to get chaotic. Watch some of Kelly's most hilarious crimes against the kitchen, and meet the "real Avengers of the culinary world" who will finally help her once and for all become a great cook...or at least a decent one! Tune in today for an hour-long episode filled with culinary tips and tricks from the celebrity chefs of "Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend."

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson