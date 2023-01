Kelly Clarkson and self-proclaimed dog expert Marcus Scribner battle it out to see who can correctly guess the dog breed by its photo in a new game we like to call "That's Hot, Dog!" Can Kelly outwit the expert, or will Marcus be the latest addition to The Chicks Wall Of Champions Who Beat Kelly Clarkson? Watch to find out, and play along in the comments!

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight