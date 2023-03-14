Main Content

Kelly Clarkson Tests 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' Winner Ike Barinholtz With Surprise Pop Quiz

CLIP03/14/23

Ike Barinholtz dishes on collaborating with Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Jack Black, Quinta Brunson and a "murderers' row" of comedic talent for the new Hulu series "History of the World: Part II," and shares the tense experience of pitching creator Mel Brooks on the sequel to his 1981 classic film. Ike also dishes on recently winning "Celebrity Jeopardy!," and Kelly puts his trivia knowledge to the test with a surprise pop quiz!

