Kelly Clarkson Teases Holiday Special Duets With Ariana Grande, Leslie Odom Jr And Brett Eldredge

CLIP12/01/21

Kelly shares what she's most excited about for her holiday special airing tonight, including performances with Ariana Grande and Leslie Odom Jr. She also teases the new holiday traditions she plans to start, inspired by special guests Brett Eldredge and Jay Leno. For more music and heartwarming holiday stories, tune in to "Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around" tonight at 10/9c on NBC.

