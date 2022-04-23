Main Content

Kelly Clarkson Surprises Superfan LGBTQ Couple With Anniversary Trip To London!Digital Exclusive

CLIP04/23/22

Kelly surprises a superfan LGBTQ couple for their 10 year anniversary! Vanessa wrote to the show about her wife Stefani, who is a huge Kelly fan, and had no idea that Kelly would give them both the surprise of their life! After hearing their amazing story Kelly surprises them with a HUGE anniversary gift that leaves them speechless — watch til the very end for their amazing reaction! Gifts provided by Travel & Leisure Club and Hilton.

NRTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
