Kelly surprises a superfan LGBTQ couple for their 10 year anniversary! Vanessa wrote to the show about her wife Stefani, who is a huge Kelly fan, and had no idea that Kelly would give them both the surprise of their life! After hearing their amazing story Kelly surprises them with a HUGE anniversary gift that leaves them speechless — watch til the very end for their amazing reaction! Gifts provided by Travel & Leisure Club and Hilton.

