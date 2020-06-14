Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Clarkson tells viewers how "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will begin tackling tough conversations about racism. Kelly shares how members of her staff have begun to #StartTheConversation by sharing their personal stories about racism, in hopes to drive a better understanding of the issue and empower education. Kelly encourages viewers to start having conversations with their own families and community. Tune in tomorrow to join the conversation. #StartTheConversation

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson