Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Kelly Clarkson Starts Conversation About Black Lives On Her Show

CLIP06/14/20
Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Clarkson tells viewers how "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will begin tackling tough conversations about racism. Kelly shares how members of her staff have begun to #StartTheConversation by sharing their personal stories about racism, in hopes to drive a better understanding of the issue and empower education. Kelly encourages viewers to start having conversations with their own families and community. Tune in tomorrow to join the conversation. #StartTheConversation

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime
S1 E03 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight

Clips

  • Season 2
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.