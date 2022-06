Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Clarkson and Deon Cole crack each other up while playing "Zoom Around the Room," a game where they have to grab select items in their homes. When they're instructed to find something sexy, Deon grabs a dashing red scarf, while Kelly shows off the seat to her new Peloton bike, explaining that it will help her become sexier with all that cycling. Tune in to the full show for more fun with Deon!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson