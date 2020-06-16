Main Content

Kelly Clarkson Shocks Mom Hit By Unemployment By Paying Her Mortgage

06/16/20
Kelly Clarkson knows people are struggling during the pandemic, and she wants to make sure they always have a home to go back to no matter what. She speaks to Ariel, a single mom of two girls who worked as a manager and bartender until the bar closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Ariel tells Kelly she isn't sure how she's going to keep a roof over their heads when her unemployment runs out. Fortunately, Kelly has a huge surprise in store for Ariel and her family!

