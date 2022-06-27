"Give it up for My Band Y'all!" Kelly Clarkson shares some of her favorite moments on the show with her incredible band. From music director Jason and background vocalist Jessi writing hilarious game jingles to drummer Lester disappearing while cranking it to 11 with Spinal Tap member Derek Smalls, to bassist Kyle getting love bombed while playing with his dad for Valentine's Day, to guitarist Jaco breaking out of his shell, showing off some chest hair, and riding a unicorn scooter—these moments cannot be missed.

NR Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight