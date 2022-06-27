Main Content

Kelly Clarkson Shares Favorite Moments With My Band Y'all

CLIP06/27/22

"Give it up for My Band Y'all!" Kelly Clarkson shares some of her favorite moments on the show with her incredible band. From music director Jason and background vocalist Jessi writing hilarious game jingles to drummer Lester disappearing while cranking it to 11 with Spinal Tap member Derek Smalls, to bassist Kyle getting love bombed while playing with his dad for Valentine's Day, to guitarist Jaco breaking out of his shell, showing off some chest hair, and riding a unicorn scooter—these moments cannot be missed.

NRTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, My Band Y'all, band
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.