Bryan Cranston and Rita Wilson reveal their personal playlists to Kelly and share the stories behind some of their favorite songs, including Bryan getting turned down in the 6th grade to "Mrs. Robinson" by Simon & Garfunkel, and Rita Wilson hearing Linda Ronstadt perform "You're No Good" while she was a ticket taker for the old Universal Amphitheater. Kelly also joins Rita and Bryan in an impromptu performance of the classic Linda Ronstadt song.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

Available until 04/19/23