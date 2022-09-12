Main Content

Kelly Clarkson Recaps Summer 2022

The Kelly Clarkson Show is BACK at the stunning Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City to kick off our Season 4 Premiere! Kelly recaps some of the biggest events we missed over the summer, including BTS' big break, Serena Williams' retirement, Ketanji Brown Jackson making history as the first Black woman to be sworn into the Supreme Court, and the 20th anniversary of Kelly's "American Idol" win. Kelly also dishes on her cross-country #KellyokeSearch road trip with My Band Y'all, and teases an epic performance in Hollywood next week.

