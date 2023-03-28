Main Content

Kelly Clarkson Meets Florida Mom Reinventing Herself With Cookie Business

CLIP03/28/23

Earlier this month, Kelly was in Florida for an event and happened to meet a mom reinventing herself with a delicious new cookie venture! From Linda's Kitchen founder dials-in and shares how she reinvented herself after her daughters moved away for school by starting a new cookie company! Pilot Pen awards Linda $1,000 for her delicious treats. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
