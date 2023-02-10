Main Content

Kelly Clarkson Meets Archaeologist Who Discovered IRL 'Goonies' Shipwreck

"We didn't have to go down any slides, but it was probably the hardest project I've done." Did you know a real-life undiscovered shipwreck off the Oregon coast inspired "The Goonies" pirate ship? Archaeologist Scott Williams shares how he and a team of volunteers and fellow archaeologists finally discovered that shipwreck last year, and unearthed the remains of the Spanish ship that inspired the iconic '80s film. Scott reveals that there was no pirate booty in the ship, but instead, various Asian luxury items, including beeswax, porcelain and silk.

