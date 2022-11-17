Kelly meets Florida native Sadie, who at just 9 years old, has already become a published author and a successful gnocchi entrepreneur. Sadie dials-in and shares her dream of one day becoming a chef like Giada De Laurentiis, and tells Kelly she's raising money to go to Italy through her book "Sadie's Journey." Pilot Pen awards Sadie $1,000 to help fund her dream journey. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

