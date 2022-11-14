Main Content

Kelly Clarkson Had Sweet 'Date Night' With Son Remy To Watch Kyle Chandler Movie 'Slumberland'

CLIP11/14/22

Kelly and her 6-year-old son Remy had a sweet little "date night" to watch Kyle Chandler's new Netflix movie "Slumberland," and Kelly praises it for being one of her favorite movies in recent years! Kyle dishes on the original comic strip the film is based on, and opens up about his emotional connection with the movie's story of losing your dad at an early age. Kyle also discusses showing classic movies to his daughters, and his wife chats about their charity Patriots' Hill of Dripping Springs.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, Kyle Chandler, slumberland, Netflix
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.