Kelly and her 6-year-old son Remy had a sweet little "date night" to watch Kyle Chandler's new Netflix movie "Slumberland," and Kelly praises it for being one of her favorite movies in recent years! Kyle dishes on the original comic strip the film is based on, and opens up about his emotional connection with the movie's story of losing your dad at an early age. Kyle also discusses showing classic movies to his daughters, and his wife chats about their charity Patriots' Hill of Dripping Springs.

