Kelly Clarkson aspires to be a good cook, but no matter how hard she tries, things always tend to get chaotic in the kitchen. Watch some of Kelly's most hilarious cooking fails and meet the Iron Chefs who will finally help her become a great cook once and for all...or at least a decent one! Tune in today for an hour-long episode filled with culinary tips and tricks from the celebrity chefs of "Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend."

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight