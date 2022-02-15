Also available on the nbc app

Guest host Taraji P. Henson takes a special call from Kelly Clarkson to get all the details about the upcoming competition series "American Song Contest" co-hosted by Kelly and Snoop Dogg! Kelly teases that the series will be the U.S. equivalent of "Eurovision," featuring original songs from every state and territory. Tune in today for more with Taraji and Kelly. "American Song Contest" premieres March 21 on NBC.

