Kelly Clarkson Cries During Powerful Student Poetry Reading

CLIP05/02/22

Kelly couldn't help but get emotional during a powerful poetry reading by "Get Lit" participants Sierra Leone and Jason. "Get Lit" is a Los Angeles-based education nonprofit revolutionizing how students see, connect and engage with the art of poetry. "Get Lit" founder Diane shares how their groundbreaking curriculum is helping empower students through classic and spoken word poetry, and how many of their students have gone on to create a "poetic new wave" in Hollywood. Watch till the end for a huge surprise for "Get Lit!"

