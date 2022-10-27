Song House is a Nashville-based songwriting collective helping aspiring musicians fine-tune their craft. Co-founders Tyler and Jacob share how they bring a diverse group of artists together to write music in a collaborative environment, as well as provide a unique platform on TikTok to get their music out into the world. Kelly challenges Song House to write a hook in 30 minutes using the words salvage, north and magic. Watch the artists perform their finished songs, and watch til the end for a huge surprise for Song House!

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight