Kelly meets viral TikTok dad Bruce, who can play any song on the piano within 30 seconds of hearing it! Bruce is a criminal defense lawyer by day, but he's never lost his passion for music, which has brought he and his daughter Liza closer over the years, and inspired her to pursue a career in music. Watch Kelly put Bruce to the test on the keys with her musical director Jason.

