The Kelly Clarkson Show is still on cloud nine after winning multiple Daytime Emmy Awards this year! However, after Kelly received her awards for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Host, she was surprised to discover something even more incredible about the win ��� she didn't just win Emmys... she won SPORTS Emmy Awards! Join Kelly and her crew as she throws a mini tailgate at the studio to celebrate their unexpected Sports Emmy Award Win. Does this mean we are going to the Super Bowl?!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson