Rodney Smith brought Kelly Clarkson to tears when they first met, when he explained how he started a charity called the 50 Yard Challenge, which encourages young people to help mow the lawns of their elderly and disabled neighbors. Now, Rodney is back with another sweet story of how he’s turned lawn-mowing charity into a way to also deliver groceries to neighbors in need.

