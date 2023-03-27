Main Content

Kelly Clarkson Announces Vegas Engagement & Surprises Fan With Tickets!

CLIP03/27/23

Kelly usually ends the show by surprising someone with $1,000 from our sponsor Pilot Pen, but today she has an even bigger surprise for one lucky fan — tickets to her upcoming Vegas show! Kelly announces her 10-night “chemistry: an intimate evening with Kelly Clarkson” Las Vegas engagement from July 28 -August 19 at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. Tickets go on sale FRIDAY March 31 at ticketmaster.com/kellyvegas. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

NRTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
