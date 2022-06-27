Also available on the nbc app

Avril Lavigne and Kelly Clarkson bond over trucks, country music and Kelly's hit song "Breakaway," which Avril originally wrote for herself. Avril dishes on performing the song for the first time on her last tour, and Kelly admits she changed her lyric "and when the snow would fall down" to rain, because she didn't grow up with snow in Texas. Avril also dishes on being an inspiration for the new generation of artists, and meeting Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson