Jacqueline Norvell rallied volunteers to help her deliver meals, clothing and more to homeless around Los Angeles, and her caring work earned her the G2 Overachievers Grant from Pilot Pen. Jackie tells Kelly about the new special project she’s working on! And don’t forget to nominate an Overachiever you know for the 2021 $100,000 G2 Overachievers Grant (submissions due by January 15, 2022), or the $15,000 G2 Overachievers Student Grant (submissions due by November 15, 2021)!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 6 min NR Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

