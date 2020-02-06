Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Clarkson chats with first grade teacher Eric Hale, the 2019 recipient of the Queen Smith Award, which recognizes a top educator in the country working in an urban school district. Eric tells Kelly he motivates his students by using music (including some Kelly songs!) to teach his lessons, and talks about the teacher he had as a child that changed his life. Little does he know, Kelly has a big surprise for him: a $10,000 check from Texas Capital Bank to be used for his classroom.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson