Kelly Clarkson launches a campaign called #BeTheDifference, which amplifies Black voices and businesses across the country. Usher and Kelly sit down with Shelley Halstead, the founder of Black Women Build, an organization that teaches Black women to build and restore their own homes in the Baltimore area. A first time homeowner named Quanshay also calls in to thank Shelley for everything she has done—and Kelly surprises them both with a life-changing donation to their organization.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson