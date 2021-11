Also available on the nbc app

Keegan-Michael Key is back on the show to talk about his exciting role on Netflix's "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" and "The Prom." He reminisces about funny high school moments and his kiss with Meryl Streep in "The Prom," which he had to practice several times with his wife beforehand. He also acts out Kelly's favorite movie, "Death Becomes Her," in less than a minute.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson