Keanu Reeves Teases 'Insane' 'John Wick 4' Fight Sequences: 'We Went Crazy'

CLIP03/23/23

"John Wick: Chapter 4" stars Keanu Reeves, Lance Reddick and Ian McShane test the limits of their friendships in another round of "I Would Do Anything For Friendship...But I Won't Do That." Do you think Keanu is the ultimate friend? Let us know and play along in the comments! We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Lance Reddick following the taping of today’s episode. Our hearts go out to Lance’s loved ones and the entire John Wick family. Join us today as we celebrate and honor his memory.

