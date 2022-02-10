Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Katie Lowes Met Jenny Slate In A Prenatal Yoga Class

CLIP02/10/22
Also available on the nbc app

"Inventing Anna" star Katie Lowes teases the new Netflix series as "all the stuff you love about 'Scandal' and 'Grey's Anatomy,' but now on streaming." Katie says it's "Shonda Rhimes at her best," and believes that the real-life con artist the show is based on, Anna Sorokin, is excited to watch it. Katie also dishes on meeting Jenny Slate at a prenatal yoga class, and her makeshift "cloffice."

Available until 02/10/23
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Katie Lowes, Jenny Slate, Kelly Clarkson
S3 E05 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.