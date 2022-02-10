Also available on the nbc app

"Inventing Anna" star Katie Lowes teases the new Netflix series as "all the stuff you love about 'Scandal' and 'Grey's Anatomy,' but now on streaming." Katie says it's "Shonda Rhimes at her best," and believes that the real-life con artist the show is based on, Anna Sorokin, is excited to watch it. Katie also dishes on meeting Jenny Slate at a prenatal yoga class, and her makeshift "cloffice."

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

