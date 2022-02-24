Main Content

Katie Couric Dishes On Dating In Her 40s & How She Knew Husband John Molner Was The One

CLIP02/24/22

Esteemed TV journalist Katie Couric turned 65 this year, and she is celebrating the huge milestone by spreading joy and encouraging others to do the same. Katie dishes on her 65 acts of kindness project, and shares experiences detailed in her new memoir "Going There," including dating in her 40s and 50s, meeting her husband John, and starting her own media company. Katie also promotes colorectal cancer screenings in honor of Colorectal Cancer Awareness month and her late husband Jay, and reminisces with Kelly about their first interview together right after she won "American Idol."

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Katie Couric, Kelly Clarkson, John Molner
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.