Esteemed TV journalist Katie Couric turned 65 this year, and she is celebrating the huge milestone by spreading joy and encouraging others to do the same. Katie dishes on her 65 acts of kindness project, and shares experiences detailed in her new memoir "Going There," including dating in her 40s and 50s, meeting her husband John, and starting her own media company. Katie also promotes colorectal cancer screenings in honor of Colorectal Cancer Awareness month and her late husband Jay, and reminisces with Kelly about their first interview together right after she won "American Idol."

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight