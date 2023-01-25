4 Amazing Products To Help You Stay Sexy & Chic With MorningSave
CLIP 03/15/23
Kate Walsh reflects on playing Dr. Addison Montgomery in "Grey's Anatomy" and the show's nearly 20-year run, and shares how excited she is about returning to the show for an upcoming, powerful women's health storyline. Kate also dishes on playing a "vulgar American" in "Emily in Paris," putting a boyfriend in a bottle with her fragrance line, and living in the beautiful but remote city of Perth, Australia.