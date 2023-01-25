Main Content

Kate Walsh Reflects On Nearly 20 Years Of 'Grey's Anatomy': 'It's Incredible To Be Back'

CLIP01/25/23

Kate Walsh reflects on playing Dr. Addison Montgomery in "Grey's Anatomy" and the show's nearly 20-year run, and shares how excited she is about returning to the show for an upcoming, powerful women's health storyline. Kate also dishes on playing a "vulgar American" in "Emily in Paris," putting a boyfriend in a bottle with her fragrance line, and living in the beautiful but remote city of Perth, Australia.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Available until 01/25/24
Go to show page
Tags: Kate Walsh, Kelly Clarkson, Grey's Anatomy, emily in paris
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.