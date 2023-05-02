Main Content

Kate Mara Talks 'Class of '09,' NFL Family Ties & Lifelong Chimpanzee Obsession

CLIP05/02/23

Kate Mara teases her new Hulu series "Class of '09," which follows a group of FBI agents through three different periods in their lives. Kate also dishes on her surprising NFL family ties, her throwback Super Bowl commercial, and singing the national anthem before a game at So-Fi Stadium. Kate also reflects on her lifelong passion for chimpanzees, and taking her daughter to an animal sanctuary in Florida.

