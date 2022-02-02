Main Content

Kansas Cops Lasso Runaway Camel After Bizarre Car Chase

CLIP02/02/22
How hard could it be to find a camel in Kansas? According to the Bonner Springs police department, it's harder than you might think. After an Arabian camel escaped the local holiday light festival this past winter, Capt. Adam Khan, Corporal Kyle Rector and Animal Control Officer Kendra Anthony took to the streets for nearly a day to track down the runaway speed demon. Fun fact: camels can run up to 50 mph. It wasn't until Officer Kendra cornered the camel in a residential area that she could safely lasso and apprehend the escapee. Happy Hump Day!

