The stars of "Jurassic World: Dominion" Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie share what is was like uniting the legacy cast from the "Jurassic Park" films with the "Jurassic World" newcomers, and tease an explosive conclusion for both trilogies. The cast also shares how the "Jurassic Park" franchise impacted their lives, their favorite way to stay entertained on set, and their go-to karaoke songs. Watch "Jurassic World: Dominion" in theaters now.

