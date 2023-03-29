Main Content

Juliette Lewis Got Starstruck Meeting Bob Dylan In An Elevator: 'I Was Going To Faint'

03/29/23

"Yellowjackets" star Juliette Lewis and Kelly relive some of their most memorable moments in a game we like to call "Musical Memories: Firsts and Worsts." Juliette gives a hilarious impromptu performance of the first song she ever wrote, and shares the story of her starstruck run-in with Bob Dylan in an elevator. Kelly also dishes on the first song she ever wrote about her teen crush, and shares her own starstruck moment with her idol, Aretha Franklin.

