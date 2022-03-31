"My Unorthodox Life" Star Julia Haart made Kendall Jenner's impressive 2017 Met Gala look out of only thread and 85,000 crystals. Julia says she wanted to think outside the box when creating the dress, but admits she was petrified someone would step on it and Kendall would end up in the buff with thousands of crystals everywhere. Julia also dishes on her new memoir "Brazen," which she hopes gives people the courage to demand what they want out of life.

