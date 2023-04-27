Main Content

Judy Blume Surprises Boston Nonprofit With Autographed Book For Annual Auction

CLIP04/27/23

Raising A Reader Massachusetts is a Boston-based nonprofit helping thousands of little kids find their passion for books and storytelling. Executive Director Christine Ward shares how the nonprofit helps empower parents to be their child's first teacher by providing red book bags filled with age-appropriate books, and instilling the importance of regularly reading to children before they reach kindergarten. Bestselling author Judy Blume surprises Christine with a signed copy of her novel "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." to auction, and "God" himself surprises Raising A Reader with a $10,000 donation from Scholastic.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Judy Blume, Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.