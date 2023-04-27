Raising A Reader Massachusetts is a Boston-based nonprofit helping thousands of little kids find their passion for books and storytelling. Executive Director Christine Ward shares how the nonprofit helps empower parents to be their child's first teacher by providing red book bags filled with age-appropriate books, and instilling the importance of regularly reading to children before they reach kindergarten. Bestselling author Judy Blume surprises Christine with a signed copy of her novel "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." to auction, and "God" himself surprises Raising A Reader with a $10,000 donation from Scholastic.

