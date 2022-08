The hilarious Joyelle Johnson dishes on the various jobs she had before her comedy career took off, including middle school teaching, almost becoming a financial dominatrix, and serving at The Cheesecake Factory, where she met Kelly for the first time. Joyelle also dishes on her first comedy special "Love Joy" streaming now on Peacock.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

