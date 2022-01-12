Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Josh Gad Didn't See Any Kangaroos While Filming 'Wolf Like Me' In Australia And He Is Upset

CLIP01/12/22
Josh Gad was in Australia for three and a half months filming the new Peacock series "Wolf Like Me," and he's upset he was the only person who never spotted a kangaroo. Josh jokes he abandoned his family to be in Australia, but just had to be a part of the project after reading the script. Josh also dishes on his special 40th birthday message from "Red Sweater Guy" Ken Bone, and shares a home video of his daughters' emotional reunion with their grandparents after two years apart.

