Jonathan Tucker has a beautiful family... but this isn't them. He might be known for his more serious acting roles, but Tucker knows a good opportunity for a joke when he sees one. Listen to the story of him stepping in as the dad in his neighbor's family photo shoot while the actual father was out of town.

