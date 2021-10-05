Main Content

JoJo Siwa's Iconic Hair Bows Are On A 'Long Vacation'

Sometimes it's hard to imagine a celebrity without their iconic accessories — Michael Jackson and his white glove, John Lennon's round glasses, and JoJo Siwa's colorful hair bows –– until now that is. JoJo is having so much fun exploring new styles with her hair that she's officially put her iconic hair bows on a "long vacation." JoJo dishes on her new girlfriend, being a part of the first same-sex dance pairing on "Dancing With The Stars," and her earliest memories of dancing.

