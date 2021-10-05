Also available on the nbc app

Sometimes it's hard to imagine a celebrity without their iconic accessories — Michael Jackson and his white glove, John Lennon's round glasses, and JoJo Siwa's colorful hair bows –– until now that is. JoJo is having so much fun exploring new styles with her hair that she's officially put her iconic hair bows on a "long vacation." JoJo dishes on her new girlfriend, being a part of the first same-sex dance pairing on "Dancing With The Stars," and her earliest memories of dancing.

Available until 10/05/22

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 5 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution