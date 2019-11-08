Singer Sho Madjozi opens up to Kelly Clarkson about what it was like growing up in her rural South African village where there was only one television and how she first started watching John Cena in wrestling matches. Sho reveals how she took his "You Can't See Me" catchphrase to heart when dealing with some real life struggles. Sho then gets the surprise of her life when she finally meets John Cena in person, and he has so many nice things to say about her.

