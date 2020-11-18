Main Content

Utah jogger Kyle Burgess went for a routine trek on a local trail, but his jog later turned into a life or death experience. He encountered what he thought were baby bobcats on his path and quickly met their mother, an enormous mountain lion. In a terrifying video, the mountain lion follows Kyle until he is able to scare the animal away from him. Kelly and Pilot Pens surprise Kyle with a special gift for his bravery.

