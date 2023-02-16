"It just feels like somebody very lightly crawling across your face — with fangs." Joel McHale shows up for his eighth appearance with a surprise for Kelly — the cutest baby sloth! Joel dishes on his new FOX comedy series "Animal Control," and reveals the coolest animal he's handled on set so far was a 7-year-old tarantula named Gretchen that he let crawl on his face. Joel also dishes on celebrating his 26th anniversary with his wife, his son turning 18, and the upcoming "Community" movie.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

Available until 02/16/24